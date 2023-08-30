New Means

The Return of Stop-and-Frisk
And how it shows we must defund the police
Joshua P. Hill
The Silver Bullet Fantasy
On committing ourselves to long-term change
Joshua P. Hill
Capitalism Needs Exclusion
Twitter blocks, gated communities, and the lies of a fascist billionaire
Joshua P. Hill
Thank You
Just a few words of gratitude, for you.
Joshua P. Hill
We Need a Real Answer to Right-Wing Populism
Oliver Anthony, Conspiracy Theorists, and Fascist Deception
Joshua P. Hill
Men, Are You Unhappy?
There's a way out. Ken might even be able to help you find it
Joshua P. Hill
Moving from "The Personal is Political" to Systemic Change
On synthesizing the individual and the societal into transformation
Joshua P. Hill
July 2023
The Teacher
Fiction
Joshua P. Hill
Every Worker Needs a Union
And every union needs to fight for our future
Joshua P. Hill
Why Unionize a Restaurant?
Barboncino Workers United and New York City's first union pizzeria
Joshua P. Hill
The Right to Shape the Future
Luddites and the fight for dignity and security
Joshua P. Hill
When Money Ruins Media
Billionaires and capitalism are wrecking media and social media
Joshua P. Hill
