New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Feral Astrologer's avatar
The Feral Astrologer
1h

I live in a Canadian housing co-op that is managed by a Community Land Trust. It's such a good model. I'm very grateful and I hope they gain in popularity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture