New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dusty Reyes's avatar
Dusty Reyes
12h

Oooo ‘money signaling’ - I was writing a bit about that in my own way just the other day; talking about how being trained to be that way as a child is an empty culture and leaves us devoid of real connection.

I’ll be contemplating this more over the weekend. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
12h

very good points - but this money signalling is so pervasive, it reaches into every aspect of everyone's lives, and is very hard to resist. Travelling to admire palaces or 'stateley homes' you would never have been able to live in, works of art paid for by the wealthiest, looking at fashion magazines that feature jewellery that only the most privileged could afford. The habit - at least in my country - of magazines dressing up and photographing 'serious' politicians in expensive clothes before some purportedly 'in depth' interview.... I just had to stop watching a travelogue which morphed into documenting the excesses of a so-called charitable fundraising dinner at one of these palazzos with accompanying appalling treatment of the serving staff whose hands were inspected and who were ordered how to behave!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture