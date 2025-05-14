New Means

Irene Gil
21h

We should return to the sharing economy of the 2008 crisis. In Spain, as it lasted 10 years, many of its ideas were implemented, including local currencies, time banks and using platforms to find each other, meet in the real world and do things together. It was an economy that helped create and recover true community. The world was falling apart but we were happy.

Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
20h

All those disaster movies and dystopian novels led us to believe we could at least stop mowing the yard and paying the gas bill. Nope!

