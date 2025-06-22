I’ve often talked about space here. This newsletter has assessed societal changes not just through shifts in attitude and policy, but through the visible and physical alterations to our physical landscape. A whole range of issues can be tied to and tracked through the changes in our built environment — we can see society change in the rise of suburbs and gentrification and the disappearance of communal spaces. I’ve been vocal about attempting to prescribe and convey solutions as well, and today I’m very happy to say that I’m a small part of a new community center not too far from me.

Before I tell you about the space, and maybe try to nudge you into being a part of working towards one in your neighborhood, I’ll briefly say that all the money raised from this post will go toward this new community center. It’s a place for people to come together, a place for people to learn and build with one another, a place for tenants to seek help and parents to create new childcare networks, and if you’re able to help support it I (and many other wonderful people) would be immensely grateful.