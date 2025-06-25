New Means

New Means

Islamic.Socialist (ML)
3h

As an Islamic Socialist whose a bit further left, Zohran is a step towards breaking neoliberal influence on the masses.

Willa Wasik
3h

OUT with the billionaires. Strip them of their ill-gained status. Strip them of their disgusting ill-gained wealth at the cost of their struggling workers and families.

