New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Christie's avatar
Robert Christie
2d

Excellent analysis of why the Dem's are so weak and the Repub's so twisted. It is amazing to note how powerful a simple word can be.. Apply it and all the things people yearn for (well summarized in the term, "make life affordable") can be thrown out of consideration by word association.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Joseph Farrelly's avatar
Michael Joseph Farrelly
2d

Zohran, or anyone else, whether they be the left & right of politics is a figment of imaginative political illusion.

They are purposefully positioned for people to align themselves snugly into an unnatural position of division that completely misses the real division of society that is class driven from top to bottom.

We have been sold the left-right divide for far too long for our own good.

We need to shake off these blinkers and stop looking left or right and look directly up and recognise the Un1party and the b4nking/corp0r4tions it represents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture