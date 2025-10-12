New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Trash's avatar
Just Trash
1d

It's actually less scary that AI videos will exist to trick people and more scary that people will watch a genuine video you send to them of war crimes, their favorite politician saying psycho things, etc. and then those people will react by claiming that what you're showing them is AI generated. It's the forever excuse for nationalists to cheer for "their team" while "their team" participates in the indiscriminate destruction of innocent human lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by J. P. Hill and others
Dennis Wall's avatar
Dennis Wall
1d

Wow, so much here. Thank you for putting all this together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture