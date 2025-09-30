New Means

Discussion about this post

Hanson Egerland
Absolute banger, chief — keep up the great work

You raise valid concerns about the environmental impact of AI data centers. And it’s right to question a society that values GDP over people’s lives.

That said, data centers actually use about 1-1.3% of global electricity and there are bigger fish to fry. Many data centers are getting more efficient and are shifting to renewables. It’s not just “wasteful power hogs” across the board.

The main concern I have about the article is that it's not right to single out this one sector (since it does hold promise) but because there are so many other massive users of energy that need to be reigned in.

As policy makers and activists, we can have an exponentially greater impact if we focus on the real hogs. We need to look not just at AI but beyond it and tackle energy use in buildings (around 40% of energy consumption), industry (about 30%), and transport (roughly 30%). These areas offer bigger, cheaper wins for cutting energy use.

Yes, keep your eye on the AI ball. It's good that you call attention to it. But we need smart policies that don't just tilt at data centers but aim at saving where we can have the most impact.

