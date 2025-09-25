New Means

Irene Gil
12h

Reading your post, I feel fortunate to live in a country where the left has been able to achieve tangible improvements in people's lives. I am proud to see our Minister of Consumers confronting the abuses of multinationals and deeply committed to making school meals as healthy as possible, among many other improvements. I am proud to see our Minister of Labour achieve record employment figures while raising the minimum wage by 60%. I am proud to see our President demanding an end to genocide at the UN and our Parliament signing the arms embargo on Israel. I am proud to see the Sumud Flotilla leave the port of Barcelona with Ada Colau, her former mayor committed to the fight against evictions and eco-social change, on board. I am proud to see Spain leading the right side of history in such dark times... and yet, incomprehensibly, fascism is growing rapidly here too.

Karen Effie
3h

Fisher was wrong. There are many good people imagining alternatives to capitalism. It’s like turning up the corner of the backdrop and seeing what is behind the stage. Your beloved Octavia Butler did it. Adrienne Maree Brown is another. Lots of us in small ways. A woman I know has brought a small suburban valley to health by weeding and planting and encouraging a wetland. I can walk around the river near my house where an earthquake wiped out whole suburbs, and see where volunteers have planted 40,000 native trees. Palestine support events happen every week. Every small thing is a step towards loving and living in the world

