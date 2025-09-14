New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
christine ⋆.˚𖦹⋆✮⋆.˚'s avatar
christine ⋆.˚𖦹⋆✮⋆.˚
2h

incredible incredible analysis of the world . thank you for tackling reality and writing about is so poignantly with full care . can't put into words how much more sane your writing makes me feel as you cut through the veil of disillusionment with a well informed image of reality that doesnt sink into the pessimism so easy to fall into . what youre writing is so important and needed . thank you !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jabari's avatar
Jabari
1h

really thoughtful piece... i can feel how much pain there is in what you’re describing... there’s so much horror in seeing mass shootings, fascist rhetoric, the crushing of the poor, billionaires hoarding while others starve… it makes sense that it can feel like the world is falling into nihilism...

but when i read your examples, what stands out to me is almost the opposite. the people you write about don’t seem to believe in nothing, they seem to believe too much. far-right movements are driven by deeply held myths about identity, purity, and control... billionaires believe in endless growth and extraction. even the people drawn into extremist spaces online aren’t empty; they’re full of anger and longing for belonging, and someone has offered them a story to live inside....

when a kid is radicalized on a forum, it isn’t because they’ve stared into a void and found nothing there. it’s because someone handed them a meaning so totalizing that it eclipsed everything else. that belief can be monstrous, but it’s still belief....

to me, nihilism would look like a collapse of all these narratives, where no one is sure what’s true and no story can hold. what we’re living through feels more like the violent collision of competing meanings, each side absolutely certain, each convinced they must fight to preserve their vision of the world.

so while i understand the urge to call it nihilism, especially when hopelessness creeps in, it seems like the real danger right now isn’t a lack of belief… it’s the kind of belief that leaves no room for anything else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture