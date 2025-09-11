New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Cruz's avatar
Nancy Cruz
1d

There has been an intentional consistent dehumanization campaign against liberals. It is becoming very very dangerous. Saying that the thousands of protesters are paid agitators, or whatever else they have spewed is setting the tone for a violent response and who cares about the rights of those liberals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Cruz's avatar
Nancy Cruz
1d

Look at Elon Musks comments. Democrats are murderers? Its intentional

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture