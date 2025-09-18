New Means

Bob Hoyng's avatar
Bob Hoyng
10hEdited

I agree with everything in the article. I just don't see what community organizing does here. I'm not being nihilist, but when your community either knows this is wrong and is already on the right side of it, or is brainwashed and happily complicit, no amount of community organizing or structure is going to change anything. It's nice to say things like that...it feels like we're really doing something, putting together support networks, etc., and that is *important* work that should continue.

But it won't stop any of this. Not in this country, not with our society.

The only thing that stops this is opting out. Organizing work strikes. Pulling the plug on money flowing to companies like ABC and being *loud* about it. Full-on tanking the country's economy by doing the only thing fascists can't stop you from doing - not spending.

This has been my refrain since January 20th. Unless people are willing to experience discomfort and give up anything that's unnecessary, and by doing so put real economic pressure on the government, no amount of community unity will turn this tide. The administration does...not...care. They have their base - 30-35% of the country that actually *wants* authoritarianism, if it's Trump delivering it. They don't need to convince the rest of the country, because by the time they're done, the rest of the country won't have a voice.

But we have a *choice*. Every dollar you spend on something you don't need is a dollar you're putting into the pocket of a system that wants to silence you. And while strikes are more difficult - we all need money to survive - they can be organized in such a way as to minimize the damage to people's lives and livelihoods. While I think their list of goals is far too expansive for the moment, anyone that's trying to organize a strike is an ally right now - check out generalstrikeus.com. Their goals are...scattered...but their purpose - getting 3.5% of the country to strike at the same time - is the type of action we need to be taking right now.

Mina's avatar
Mina
11h

Crazy times we’re living in, what happened to this free speech they’re always lauding to? What Kimmel said was absolutely correct. The alleged shooter was of their own creation. From their vitriolic rhetoric they have incited a violence we have yet to see in its entirety.

