New Means

Mathew Foresta
17h

Good post. I would add a few steps people can take to get themselves and their community ready and actively opposed to fascism. Some of this covers similar ground, but I'll throw my two cents in.

-Write: The mainstream media won't save us. Write well sourced, informed leftist content that helps people see the truth clearly

-Unionize: We must societally rediscover worker power if we are to win this.

-Organize: Join a good org. Get in community with like-minded people. Start organizing for the planned general strike in 2028.

-Learn to defend yourself: We have to practice community self-defense. Exercise, study a practical martial art. Boxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Kyokushin, MMA, and Wrestling are good options. If you would like to learn proper and safe marksmanship consider the Pink Pistols, Liberal Gun Club, or SRA.

-Practice good digital security: Block cookies, be as private as you can, don't overshare personal stuff, practice good opsec and digital security.

-Be brave: Now is the time for courage. No one will save us but ourselves.

-Mathew

https://bettergracesandliberations.substack.com/

Hank Beckmeyer
16h

I keep telling people that fascism isn’t coming to America - it’s already here. And I remind them that fascism has never been defeated at the ballot box. Ever.

