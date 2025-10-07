New Means

Paul Snyder
The whole “loser” characteristic is actually a prerequisite.

Sociable well adjusted individuals do not become the Stephen Millers of the world.

rawrtigerlily
I’ve been saying for years that MAGA is just narcissism operating as a political party.

Narcissists project strength and attempt charisma to manipulate and deceive others in an attempt to protect and bolster their scared, weak, damaged egos.

It makes perfect sense that white supremacy and misogyny appeals to narcissists as a balm for their egos. If you’re better by virtue of birth, then you never have to do the hard work of actually learning things, working hard, and putting effort into self improvement. No, it was all supposed to be handed to you on a silver platter and if it hasn’t been then that’s a problem with the world around you, not a problem with yourself. It is never your fault for not even really trying to be a person worthy of other’s esteem, and failing.

Plenty of other people feel disenfranchised by our exploitative, extractive systems, but they have the self esteem and courage to actually blame the people and systems responsible, instead of buying bullshit scapegoating fairytales that redirect their ire at even less privileged people in society.

These guys would rather have soothing lies and punch down, than find the backbone to join the actual class war thats ruining their lives.

