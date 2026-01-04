New Means

New Means

Sam
Jan 4

It seems to me Trump is taking the lead of Netanyahu, who without any accountability accomplished the worst crimes of crimes, attacking several sovereign nations in the process. I think Trump admired Netanyahu for that, and that's maybe one reason Trump supported Bibi as much as he did. Now, Trump is emboldened perhaps more than he ever was, and maybe even want's to out due Bibi, overconfident that there will be nothing to stop him.

Mommadillo
Jan 4

“Narco terrorism” means the same thing as “antifa” - words that mean whatever Trump needs them to mean at the moment. It’s kinda like how quickly he figured out “national security” was the magic incantation that made his every desire become real.

