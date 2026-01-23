New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Hulett's avatar
Richard Hulett
4h

NATIONAL GENERAL STRIKE!

Reply
Share
D.L. Mayfield's avatar
D.L. Mayfield
4h

I hate the violence happening in Minneapolis but I'm not surprised at how amazingly the people there are fighting back. It truly is such a special history with a lot of labor organizing that has happened in recent decades . . . Much love to everyone there!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joshua P. Hill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture