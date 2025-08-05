New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jamenta's avatar
jamenta
4h

Well written JP. That Marriage homeowner chart is a real nice touch. Even sadder about the record homelessness in the US, is there are an estimated 30 million American homes that remain vacant during the year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Sanford's avatar
Greg Sanford
4h

Excellent factual and hopeful writing. I'm tired of doomscrolling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua P. Hill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture