I just published a piece about anger on Sunday, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about fear since. The axiom that I’ve heard many times, and that’s repeatedly bounced around my head these past two days, is “Anger is fear in disguise.” And on a personal, individual level I find that to be true. Underneath my interpersonal anger is often fear. I’m afraid I won’t get what I want or that what I have might be taken away. But, politically, the equation is different.