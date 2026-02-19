New Means

New Means

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Icarian's avatar
The Icarian
1d

Substack is a social media platform where writers are the product just like Facebook is a social media platform where everyone who uses it is the product.

It already tolerates Nazis and has for some time.

I’m going to advocate something that will be very unpopular with the big names on here who are among the few who make a lot of money from subscriptions: stop monetizing your newsletters.

Some writers on here been promoting a general strike to stop ICE.

What if Substack writers went on strike and stopped making money for Substack ownership?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Elsie Gilmore's avatar
Elsie Gilmore
1d

I'm glad you wrote about this. I, too, was REALLY bothered when I got that email from them. I guess I will contact them to voice my displeasure about it. Not sure if enough of us can pressure them to change their mind about this.

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joshua P. Hill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture