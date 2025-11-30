New Means

Tina D
"We’ve been sold an odd idea; not only are we all supposed to think we can be anything and do anything, we’re also supposed to take as a given that everything should be easy. In this way of thinking anyone can make art, anyone can make music, and it ought to be easy for all of us to do so." This is interesting - I immediately thought of my days in band, growing up around folks who genuinely loved music. Those were the folks you went to and interacted with when you wanted to learn/experience music on a deeper level. "Making" music by using a few AI prompts takes collaboration and mentorship off the table. Part of doing the hard stuff of actually learning isn't just the craft itself, it's also the community that we build around the craft as well

Wren
Removing art from human generation does make sense, if the goal is to create an unthinking, easily manipulatable population. Art, like the song you posted at the end, fuels the human struggle. We struggle to make art, to churn our feelings into something other people can experience and connect to, and that in turn inspires people to independent thinking and pushing back against what feels wrong. A complacent society making brainrot on their phone and trying to be the next big thing? Those folks aren't going to form strong community and push back. The crabs in a bucket metaphor is aptly used. Thanks for this essay, I'll be sharing it with the folks in my life who aren't grasping the consequences of all this gen AI nonsense.

