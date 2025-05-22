New Means

Clinton Alden
In humble opinion it is rooted in the way people think, which is to say, most people don't really think.

They "re-act", or make easy assumptions, and jump to conclusions, rather than think something through.

We're a culture of "assumptions," not critical thinking.

No one actually thinks about the fact, that binary logic can only handle so much before it breaks down under the strain of cognitive dissonance.

Record levels of homelessness, yet at the same time, no one ever thinks about the fact, capitalism has never, and will never, solve unemployment, poverty and homelessness, as long as we do not have a right to a job or economic rights at all.

The private sector and government sector [from local, up through national level] can't not create enough demand to ever reach anything near full employment.

It's much "easier" to think, "it's the individual’s fault." But they have no right to a job, and employers control the entire labor market. You can apply anywhere, but it is the employers choice, who gets a job or not.

The "laws of economics" is all based on flawed assumptions, but no one ever mentions this fact. They talk about GDP like it's a description of the state of our society, but it is not.

People just accept it as truth because they don't think it through, simply because they don't know how.

Bruce Stallsmith
The IWW framed an approach to a better society: build a new society in the shell of the old. It seems obvious but you gotta start someplace.

