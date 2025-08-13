New Means

Tarek Aleywan
1dEdited

This came at a profound moment in my life. It was around 12 hours after I had gained clarity around something I’m going through, this clarity being something that at once didn’t need AI any more and therefore deciding not to use it, with came after an immense conflict and turmoil that I went through that reflects exactly what what you described!! It was a moment of delusion so intense it was going to lead to me ending my life! We need and so we should act! We have to do something!!

Mecedes
1d

Thank you for posting about this! I have watched many video essays over the last week of people falling in love with AI, experiencing reality breaks, or becoming spiritually reliant on AI. I didn’t think it was bad until yesterday when I finally caved in to see what the whole “I fell in love with my psychiatrist” thing was about and seeing the way she talks to her AI proves that this is a growing issue. People cannot understand that AI is not a sentient human with thoughts but instead a bunch of code regurgitating online slop. I use to use AI a bit during my school times (so like couple months ago for my junior year of college) but when I felt myself running to Ai for emotional comfort (even some days when I’m lonely I get the urge to reach for AI) so ik it’s not an issue I’m exempt from but I have lots of friends to reach out to (which I do reach out to rather than using Ai) but I feel for those who have trouble making connections and understanding themselves. For those who might have underlying mental health issues such as BPD, schizophrenia, and other personality and psychosis illnesses (which I also have which is why I take this very seriously), and can’t get access to proper care because it is either expensive or doesn’t exist for them. This conversation unravels a lot of privilege and the rotting foundation of our capitalistic individualistic societies. And I don’t know what more to do besides raise awareness and be the change I want to see but knowing how easily any of those people could have been myself or someone I know and love (because many of my peers who don’t have close access to friends rely on chat gpt) it is disheartening to say the least and we have an administration that won’t address it so we have to be the ones protecting each other in any way we know how.

