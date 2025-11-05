New Means

New Means

jamenta
"We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves.” ~Zohran Mamdani

Whew, that one line alone. When you can say it all in one sentence ...

Finally younger blood (next generation) enters National politics. One can hope Mamdani doesn't turn out just as corrupt as what we got now (given how corrupt the Democratic party has become). It's become tiresome seeing decrepit Octogenarians on their last leg, whom belong in rest homes rather than in government, pretending they represent the interests of ordinary Americans.

Yo Mr. Trump: "Turn up the volume!"

Siobhan
So glad that New Yorkers came through for him. What a brilliant campaign he ran despite the millions that tried to stop him!!

