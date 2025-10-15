New Means

EileenMc
1d

Take back what means to be patriotic and FOR America. Dress Full On in red white blue ( not flag mocking or burning) and carry the flag in the dozens for inpack. The Optics will look Terrible when swat team ICE or padded armed Coppers are seen beating down nation’s flag colors! Says 69 year old leftie. Do both. Avoid any militant alien star wars type costumes.

Sarah Campbell
21h

Oh, come on. No one said frogs alone would win the war! Now is the time to unite and support each and every effort to resist and destroy this regime, not to pick at someone else's tactics. BTW, thank you the link to the Rosa Luxwmburg Stiftung site.

