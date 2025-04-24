New Means

Nick K
1d

Great piece. I think what you said is spot on for the people that have been unfortunately captured by the "manosphere". However, I still think a big piece is missing from the general conversation. I live in a decently progressive area and know a lot of Gen Z moderate to progressive men who are similarly as lonely. I think its the next step into seeing that this is something that affects a lot of Gen Z people regardless of affiliation/gender, its become even harder to meet people since covid and i feel like 2020 stripped a lot of people from enjoying a prime time in their lives to socialize and were seeing the effects now.

1d

As always, good work. You obviously put a lot of effort into the post.

We raised a Gen Z daughter in a relatively wealthy area, surrounded by a mix of both functional and monumentally dysfunctional families and/or single parents.

For the males raised by the divorced dad with the "Men's Rights" sticker on his poser Jeep, to the Dad who loudly asks his son where his "whore girlfriend" is at a Middle School parent gathering... one can see those train wrecks coming from early on. Both of those situations produced the males you would expect from that form of parental interface.

However, from one of the kids I used to talk with at the School Bus stop, who was occasionally surrounded by brown snow due to the hot chocolate leaking out of his poorly secured thermos, and who went through the standard fedora-every-day phase during the Jonas Bros era... whose father was nothing but average, focusing conversation on things such as the energy savings derived from insulating one's crawl space...

We now get this freak on Tate's sick podcast advocating the benefits of cocaine, steroids, gambling, etc. Same kid. Sister went on to be an accomplished scientist. Family was, so far as I can tell, entirely functional and charming, but generated this bizarre monstrosity barely recognizable from the small yet "normal" neighborhood kid we knew.

I assume some of it is the echo chambers established by social media, though the cultural shift can't simply be explained by the ability of any moron out there to get attention by aberrant behavior. Economics, what we value as a culture, sexuality issues, etc. all have a part in the dark road we've gone down.

This kid will, most likely, die before his time. The magic combo of roids and coke has a pretty established outcome. Every male that grew up on this block during our time here has already died. We're up to three dead, all in their twenties or before, so... Accidents, a possible suicide, whatever. It's all just bizarre for a community without poverty with all the opportunities in the world for it's children.

Thanks again for your post. Great work in fleshing out and humanizing issues. Best.

