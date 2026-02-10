New Means

New Means

There is more heroism than some suspect in the lives of ordinary people. Non-famous people who everyday work a back-breaking job, stretch every penny they can to cover their survival of themselves and family (if they have one), help those they can on their meager budget (the poor are far more generous than the rich), and without understanding why life is so hard, nor understanding the mystery of their existence, still carry on with as much heart as they can muster. That to me, is heroism.

Great article, and damn, I am jealous I didn't think of that title.

