First of all, a huge thank you. I know some of you are probably tired of me saying that, but your response to my ask for support has been beautiful, and inspiring to me. It’s given me tremendous confidence that one day soon I’ll be able to treat writing for you like a real job. Today I’m sending one last note about the 20% off sale that ends today, and I’m hoping that just 15 of you will sign up to be supporting readers of this newsletter. That will take the paid subscriber number to 400 and put this project on a different footing. Again, thank you so much.

In gratitude for your support, I want to offer a reflection for paying readers. If you’re unable to support this newsletter I completely understand, and on Sunday I’ll go back to business as usual, with almost no pay-walled posts. But first, something for folks able to support my work. I had the good fortune of being on a panel yesterday, and when someone mentioned just how thoroughly Palestine is exposing the way systems of oppression are connected, I knew I wanted to talk with you about inter-connection, and freedom. So let’s talk about it.