The first birthday of New Means snuck up on me. Between the state of the world and a drive across the country (more on that later) the one-year mark came out of nowhere. It’s a surprise that we’ve been at this for just over a year now, and that this is the 85th newsletter I’ve sent out to you wonderful people. A year ago Elon Musk’s doomed Twitter takeover pushed me to do what I had been wanting to do for some time, write more consistently. And I had no idea what would happen. I had no idea you would want to read these pieces, that you would provide me with such moving and affirming feedback, and that this would become such a central and important part of my life. I’m consistently filled with gratitude, and today I’m overwhelmed with it. This newsletter today is both to say thank you, with a piece for supporting readers below, and to ask for your help in continuing and improving this project.

Looking back at the first thing published here at New Means, my welcome message to you all from a year ago, I wrote a lot about creating and sustaining community. And while I still believe what I said then, which is that our physical communities are the most important places for us to gather and build, I’m also honored to have been met with a sense of community from so many of you. The emails, shares, comments, suggestions, questions and more have each been moving and humbling. It’s been a difficult year in many ways, but your support and simply seeing you read my writing, something I had only dreamed of for much of my life, has been extremely inspiring.

When I took a glance at my welcome note I did also see one other thing: a typo. I chuckled to myself, because even though I’m not too fond of sending out these emails containing thoughts and words I’ve spent considerable time and energy on with typos, it happens. It’s a one-man band over here, and that man happens to work a full-time job and a part-time job on top of this. I typically write early in the morning or squeeze it in late at night. So that’s why I’m asking for your support. If you’re able to become a supporting reader, I would be immensely grateful. My goal is to be able to leave my part-time job and treat this publication with the seriousness and time I believe it deserves. I would love to dedicate a large part of each day to reading, research, writing, and editing for you.

Actually, in truth, I would love to pay someone else to be my editor. That feels, in many ways, like a pipe dream. But this whole project was a pipe dream of mine for years, before it became a reality and before it was met by such overwhelming and beautiful support from so many of you. So I’m going to pursue my dream of working with an editor by this time next year, someone who can not only catch my mistakes, and spares you from them, but someone who I can work with and think through things with to improve the quality of my writing bring you a more powerful, inspiring, and educational newsletter. I hope you’ll help me pursue this aim, if you’re able. I’m so grateful to everyone who supports this project, and I hope to provide writing that is helpful and valuable and which allows us to move toward a better world, together.

I want to extend a special thank you to everyone who is already a supporting subscriber. Your confidence in me has gone a long way toward building my own confidence in my writing and has allowed me to continue pursuing this project. It’s even allowed me to think that one day I could devote myself more fully to writing for you. We can’t know what the future holds, but I do know now that I can write, that thoughtful people will read that writing, and that wherever life takes me I will carve out the time and energy to focus on this newsletter with and for you. So thank you so much, and below is an offer and meditation for supporting readers, as I say thank you for everything you have done for me. I will continue to find ways to express my immense gratitude for your generosity and kindness. So if you’re not a supporting reader, I hope you’ll consider a paid subscription for the year, for the month, or a free trial. Thank you so much.