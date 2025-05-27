New Means

Diana van Eyk
Thanks for this important post, Joshua.

Two things occurred to me as I read it. For one, the 'great man' theory still lives in the hearts and minds of so many.

Take most situations between a man and a woman today: the man will be considered blameless while the woman will have been the villain/seductress/fill in the blank. Men so often come out smelling like roses, even when they were the ones at fault.

Second, and I almost credit this new myth with fuelling the popularity of Trump, is the buffoon who always succeeds, as shown in numerous movies: Dumb and Dumber, Forest Gump for example. I detest these kinds of movies so can't name many, but it seems to be a recurring theme these days. These men win the day in spite of themselves.

I wish we'd credit movements and not automatically assume it was the efforts of one or two very special men who were responsible for positive outcomes.

Mina
This makes me think about how we create a great leader in our minds and make him into this mythic man who does no wrong. There really is no “great man” so to speak. There are always skeletons in their closet, it is only natural, we are only human. We really do become complacent in our fight waiting for someone to make the first move. Forgetting that real change starts within us. Which is why it is really best to hear from the thousands or millions that work together to bring change. We really should teach one another to not be afraid to take on or adopt leadership skills. Through numbers we can strive for more and build interwoven strong communities.

