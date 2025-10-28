New Means

jamenta
21h

So very well written JP Hill, and an interesting history lesson regarding the Great Depression. It appears history is repeating itself, with gross wealth inequality, and people running the US government who are actively causing the societal harm and upheaval, and doing nothing to further the common good of all Americans.

Americans have been brainwashed over the last four to five decades that any kind of unionization or collaboration, even sharing amongst themselves is "Anti-American" - "Communist" and leads to terrible outcomes. That only the rugged individualism of Capitalism and the holy grail of corporate greed, can lead to a successful life.

But it turns out that after 40+ years of declining wages, declining living standards for the majority of working Americans, while at the same time year after year record profits for ever bigger corporations, and the super rich whom own these corporations (Amazon, Boeing, Facebook, Google, etc.) .. it turns out that this model of extreme greed at any cost, and extreme self-reliance has created a system where 40 million Americans (40% whom are children) now have found themselves relying on food stamps to just get by every day, while the same system is about to produce the first Trillionaire.

And now we're about to see even the food stamps taken away, deliberately ... like being in an abusive relationship that depends on continuing abuse - abuse of a nation founded on the myth of competition and greed, rather than collaboration and sharing.

Susan Harley
1d

Your examples and the words of Noam show how people could organise when in a crisis, may this still be the case now. It must be desperate for some, that is why mutual aid is so important now.

