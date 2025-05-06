New Means

Diana van Eyk
4h

Thanks for this essential piece of writing, Joshua. We clearly have to seize this moment. And I think that involves building community -- demonstrating the actual values we hold -- while collaborating internationally.

"Blakely writes that an answer to the fascist menace looks in part like “investing in the regions and communities hollowed out by neoliberal globalisation” and “building international cooperation on a foundation of cooperative development, not competitive exploitation.”"

PB
4h

The Killing Fields. Gulags. Stasi. Purges. 100 million murdered.

