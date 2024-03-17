My birthday was this last week, and over the years I’ve taken to viewing it as a day of gratitude more than anything. I think that started when I was 25, and I was fortunate to have a party with two dozen of my favorite people or so. We live in an era where our loved ones are often scattered across the map, but a whole bunch of wonderful people came together that night in New York and joined me to celebrate that milestone birthday. Looking at that room I was nearly overwhelmed by how lucky I was, and it occurred to me that I wanted to give something back to everyone there, rather than just have them give even more to me, on top of the support and friendship and love they’d given me already.

From that point on birthdays became a little more about being grateful for what I have. I don’t reject presents or anything outrageous like that, don’t get me wrong, but my orientation has shifted a bit. I don’t mean to be corny but this year I have an immense gratitude for you, for everyone who reads my writing and supports this newsletter. The difference between a year ago and today feels like night and day, not just in the number of readers and supporters, but in the content and quality of this project. I am slightly biased, of course, but the feedback that you’ve provided has helped shape the direction and focus of my work, and helped it improve. There have, of course, been multiple pieces that were difficult to write, but the responses you’ve provided and the affirmation you’ve given me have helped me keep going.

So today I want to say thank you. I try to do a piece focused on conveying how much I appreciate you reading and sharing my work every so often, and today feels like the perfect day for that. I have a tremendous gratitude for everyone who reads this newsletter, but when it comes to those of you who generously support my writing and help make it financially possible for me to slowly and steadily carve out more of my day to write my thanks is boundless. There are few things I would rather do than write and organize for a better world, and your kindness is making that more and more of a reality over time. So today, I’ll try to give a little bit back. If you’re able to support I am eternally grateful, and if financial support is out of the question I completely understand. I’ll be back with a piece for anyone and everyone on Tuesday!