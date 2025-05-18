New Means

User's avatar
Tess Raser's avatar
Tess Raser
10h

Yes exactly! Their definition is too narrow. I’m much more interested in the radicals who have called out fascism in many American institutions forever. Fred Hampton called cops fascist pigs. These professors said nothing when Biden was president and students were abused for defending Palestine. They have not written about COINTELPRO, etc. I don’t get the purpose of their declaration, it’s incredibly narcissistic for these middle aged financially secure white people to use words like “fleeing” and “safety,” when they’re not in danger. Poor people and other marginalized people will never be able to leave. And it’s those people who lead movements anyways while elites sit in their armchairs and critique and apparently move to Canada. Also to your point, I don’t get how they can call themselves experts on fascism in Nazi Germany, while totally ignoring any resistance (the communists as an example).

Robin Whitaker's avatar
Robin Whitaker
10h

While I do agree for the most part that we should be fighting now instead of fleeing, I do want to take a look to our immigrant and queer friends reading this article today.

For the straight white folks, this is a battle of ideas. For us, this is a battle for our lives. If you are unwilling to die, or worse, get shipped off to CECOT, you need to flee. There is no shame in a trans person or an immigrant who can fleeing to Canada, just as there would be no shame in a Jew fleeing Germany before Hitler's takeover. Just because JP says we should fight doesn't mean *you* have to stay. You *will* be targeted directly. You may not survive. Don't let this article or any other make you feel compelled to stay, they don't understand how deadly this country is for you right now.

