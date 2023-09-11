This morning I forgot that 9/11 is the worst day to be on the internet. Every social media site is filled primarily with two things, people patriotically saying Never Forget with no consideration for the mass violence of the War of Terror, and people making jokes about the twin towers. I really wish I was joking or exaggerating, but as many of you know this is the dynamic every year on September 11th. I have to log on every workday, and today was no exception. But this year I tried to turn it into something slightly worthwhile. I don’t want to enter this strange discourse publicly, but I do have some thoughts, so this post is for paying subscribers. Thanks for understanding, and if you do choose to become a paid reader I would of course be immensely grateful.